New Matthew Stafford injury update sparks concern among fans

A positive update emerged over the weekend about the latest injury that Matthew Stafford is dealing with, but it seems like it may have been premature.

Stafford has been sidelined since the start of training camp after head coach Sean McVay said the quarterback experienced some back soreness during the offseason. McVay initially said Stafford would miss L.A.’s first five practices, but that was two weeks ago.

As expected, Stafford missed the Rams’ preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday. However, McVay shared an encouraging update when he said Stafford threw over 60 passes that day without limitations. McVay added that he was “looking forward to progressing (Stafford) back into practice on Monday.”

But that did not happen.

Stafford was spotted in street clothes at the start of practice on Monday. According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, the 37-year-old spent time in what is known as an Ammortal Chamber rather than practicing with the team.

QB Matthew Stafford is in street clothes and doesn’t appear to be practicing today. Sean McVay previously said the plan was for Stafford to participate individual drills today. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 11, 2025

Shortly after practice began, Matthew Stafford walked into this Ammortal chamber, which helps with “restoration and rejuvenation.” Stafford will not practice today. pic.twitter.com/FtWUAvXxxC — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 11, 2025

Stafford has been dealing with a disc issue in his back, according to reports. He received an epidural injection to help ease the pain, but the issue is obviously still bothering him on some level.

McVay expressed regret over initially placing a timeline on Stafford’s return. The coach then did so again when he said he was looking forward to Stafford practicing on Monday.

Stafford has been around long enough that he could probably miss all of training camp and the preseason and still play in Week 1. He is also known for playing through injuries, but it is somewhat concerning that the Rams keep expecting him back before he is ready.

Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 16 games last season. He led the Rams to the playoffs, where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

Stafford signed a new deal with the Rams this offseason, and he reportedly took less money to remain with the team.