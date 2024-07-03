Maxx Crosby went viral for his great message at ‘Sack Summit’

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby had an awesome yet somewhat ironic message to his peers at this year’s “Sack Summit” event.

Crosby was invited to be the host and keynote speaker at the annual “Sack Summit,” which is an event meant to help defensive linemen and edge rushers network and share knowledge.

On Tuesday, Crosby stood in front of dozens of NFL players at UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Nev. His message at an event with the word “sack” in its name? It’s not all about the sacks. (Warning: the video contains profanity.)

“I’ve had a game, I played the Chiefs my third year. I had like 13 pressures and 0 sacks and I’m killing this dude,” shared Crosby.

“I knew I was killing his a–. We lost the game and I’m getting murdered [on social media]. They’re like, ‘Oh, he got his a– locked up.’ I’m like, ‘Am I f—ing missing something?’ … If you just stick to it and trust the plan, and you know you’re winning rushes, bro. The sack comes and they come in bunches.”

.@CrosbyMaxx’s message to his fellow pass rushers? Just stick to the plan and the sacks will come. 💪 pic.twitter.com/AmTvsipX9V — NFL (@NFL) July 2, 2024

The “Sack Summit” was originally organized by 3-time All-Pro linebacker Von Miller back in 2017. The event has always been held in Las Vegas, which is fittingly Crosby’s territory.

Crosby knows a thing or two about getting sacks. He was sixth in the NFL last season with 14.5 sacks, ahead of guys like Micah Parsons and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Crosby was named 2nd-team All-Pro and finished fourth in DPoY voting.