Maxx Crosby has 3-letter reaction to Raiders’ trade for Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders on Friday traded for Geno Smith, and Maxx Crosby is pumped about the move.

Crosby reacted to the news of the Raiders’ trade via the social media site X. He posted a 3-letter acronym, plus some emoticons.

“LFG!!!!!!!!!” Crosby wrote on X, adding three skull and crossbones flags.

For those who are unfamiliar, “LFG” is acronym that stands for “let’s f–king go.” It’s a popular rallying cry, and it’s clear that Crosby is jacked over the deal.

Crosby just signed a record 3-year, $105.5 million extension with the Raiders. Turning down that kind of money would have been tough, but it was probably easier to commit to the team knowing they had plans to bring in a quarterback.

Las Vegas went 4-13 last season and had some poor quarterback play between Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. Smith gives them an experienced veteran who has led a team to the playoffs.

Keep in mind that just because they acquired Smith does not preclude the Raiders from drafting a quarterback. They may do that with their first-round pick and plan to use Smith as a bridge QB for 2025. Either way, the Raiders should be improved next season.