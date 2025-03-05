Larry Brown Sports

Maxx Crosby sets an NFL record with his new contract

Maxx Crosby agreed to a contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and he set a new NFL record in doing so.

Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $106.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $91.5 million in guaranteed money.

That agreement means Crosby is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with an average annual salary of $35.5 million.

Maxx Crosby in his Raiders uniform
Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs off the field after the Raiders defeated the Houston Texans 38-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Crosby’s deal narrowly surpasses the one signed by Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson last season, which pays $35 million per year.

The Crosby contract essentially resets the market for pass rushers and defenders in general. More than a few players will likely be looking for raises after seeing what Crosby got. Micah Parsons, who was already set for high-stakes contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys this summer, will certainly be taking notice.

One would be hard-pressed to argue that Crosby is not worth it. The 27-year-old has been a consistent disruptor for the Raiders, with 59.5 sacks over six seasons with the team. He was limited to 7.5 sacks last season, but much of that had to do with the fact that injuries limited him to 12 games.

Now it might be worth watching to see if the Raiders follow Crosby’s advice and make another big move that he would like.

