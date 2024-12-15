Micah Parsons responds to report about his future with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons offered a response Sunday to a report that the star edge rusher’s future with the Cowboys may not be guaranteed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network raised questions about Parsons’ long-term future with the Cowboys, as he will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. The story featured quotes from Cowboys VP Stephen Jones about the team’s desire to keep Parsons, but there are questions about how much money the team can tie up in star players, and whether that might prompt the Cowboys to consider trading Parsons in the offseason.

After the Cowboys’ 30-14 win over Carolina, Parsons was asked about the speculation, and he effectively said he was fine no matter what happens.

“I understand how that business side goes. There are no hard feelings in this business, whether I’m here or anywhere else,” Parsons said. “Obviously I’ve stated that I want to be here. But at the end of the day, I understand the business side.”

Parsons added, however, that he wants greatness with the Cowboys, but that will require the team to play much better in the future.

“I want something greater. I want a Super Bowl,” Parsons said. “I’m in my prime. I feel like I’m untouchable right now. (Team success) brings everything else. I said I want an unofficial no one ever to wear No. 11 (again). You know what I got to do for that? I gotta win some titles.”

Parsons takes losing hard, and sometimes not in a constructive way. This season has been hard on him. He clearly wants to win with Dallas, but the team is not competitive right now, and has big decision to make in the offseason to try to get there again.

Parsons remains elite, collecting two sacks Sunday to bring his season total to 8.5 despite missing four games.