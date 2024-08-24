Maybe Housh Doucette would give NFL players trouble in flag football

Darrell “Housh” Doucette, quarterback of the USA national flag football team, made waves earlier this month when he claimed he was better than Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game. I know he’s right now the best in the league. I know he’s more accurate. I know he has all these intangibles. But when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him,” Doucette told TMZ Sports.

The comments elicited a funny response from Mahomes and a wide range of opinions from NFL players and fans alike.

It also sparked debate about professional football players participating in flag football when it becomes an official Olympic sport in 2028.

“I think it’s disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they’re able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are — they didn’t help grow this game to get to the Olympics. Give the guys who helped this game get to where it’s at their respect,” Doucette told The Guardian.

At this point, no one knows if NFL players will participate in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles but Doucette won’t back down. He continues to train and some believe he’d have the upper hand in a standard 5-on-5 matchup.

You’re telling me an NFL player is pulling Team USA’s QB’s flag? pic.twitter.com/gPQO71ilZT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 22, 2024

There’s no denying Doucette has some impressive moves with the ball in his hand, but there is some rare athletic talent in the NFL who are every bit as shifty. Not to mention, NFL players have become more exposed to the game of flag football now that it has replaced traditional play at the Pro Bowl.

Perhaps a matchup between Doucette’s Team USA and the NFL All-Stars at the next Pro Bowl Games is in order?