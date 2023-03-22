 Skip to main content
#pounditWednesday, March 22, 2023

Mecole Hardman takes issue with reporter’s comment

March 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mecole Hardman looking on

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mecole Hardman on Wednesday signed with the New York Jets, and he took issue with what one reporter said of the signing.

When commenting on the Jets’ signing of Hardman, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said New York was getting “a player to run jet sweeps, and more.”

Hardman seemed to take some offense to that wording from Schefter. He said he could do “Way “MORE” than jet sweeps !”

Hardman buttressed his point by sharing some stats regarding his abilities after the catch.

Hardman had 25 catches for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns as a receiver last season. He also rushed for 2 touchdowns. Schefter wasn’t saying Hardman only runs jet sweeps, but that he can run those plays and more. He’s not wrong.

