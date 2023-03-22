Mecole Hardman takes issue with reporter’s comment

Mecole Hardman on Wednesday signed with the New York Jets, and he took issue with what one reporter said of the signing.

When commenting on the Jets’ signing of Hardman, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said New York was getting “a player to run jet sweeps, and more.”

The Jets now add a player to run jet sweeps, and more. https://t.co/uKpXCsjnEt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

Hardman seemed to take some offense to that wording from Schefter. He said he could do “Way “MORE” than jet sweeps !”

Way “MORE” than jet sweeps ! https://t.co/EumQu17X6t — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 22, 2023

Hardman buttressed his point by sharing some stats regarding his abilities after the catch.

Since 2019, the only WR to average more yards after the catch per reception than Hardman (8.3) is Deebo Samuel (9.5). https://t.co/ZYAWmGvcMo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 22, 2023

Hardman had 25 catches for 297 yards and 4 touchdowns as a receiver last season. He also rushed for 2 touchdowns. Schefter wasn’t saying Hardman only runs jet sweeps, but that he can run those plays and more. He’s not wrong.