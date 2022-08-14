 Skip to main content
Melvin Gordon calls out reporter over embarrassing assumption

August 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Melvin Gordon on the field

Feb 16, 2020; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (left) and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Burley attend the XFL game between the LA Wildcats and the Dallas Renegades Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon is dealing with a foot injury that caused him to miss some practice time this week. Contrary to what one reporter thought, however, the Denver Broncos running back did not warm up prior to Saturday night’s preseason game with some sort of bizarre padding on right leg.

Gordon did not play against the Dallas Cowboys, which was expected. Aron Andersen of KDVR FOX31 in Denver shared a photo of Gordon catching a pass in warmups and mentioned how the veteran was “working out with a pad on his right foot.”

That would have been a bizarre pad/brace for a foot contusion. As it turns out, it wasn’t one. Gordon sent a funny tweet informing people that he had his cell phone tucked into his sock.

To his credit, Andersen took it on the chin.

Gordon’s foot injury is said to be minor. We doubt he would have even be on the field going through warmups if it were anything serious. His response reminded us of the time he trolled fantasy football owners.

Gordon, 29, rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns on 203 carries last season. He added 28 catches for 213 yards and two scores.

.

