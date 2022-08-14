Melvin Gordon calls out reporter over embarrassing assumption

Melvin Gordon is dealing with a foot injury that caused him to miss some practice time this week. Contrary to what one reporter thought, however, the Denver Broncos running back did not warm up prior to Saturday night’s preseason game with some sort of bizarre padding on right leg.

Gordon did not play against the Dallas Cowboys, which was expected. Aron Andersen of KDVR FOX31 in Denver shared a photo of Gordon catching a pass in warmups and mentioned how the veteran was “working out with a pad on his right foot.”

Melvin Gordon working out with a pad on his right foot. The #Broncos RB is dealing with a foot contusion pic.twitter.com/TTpvfPRvsV — Arran Andersen (@arranandersen) August 13, 2022

That would have been a bizarre pad/brace for a foot contusion. As it turns out, it wasn’t one. Gordon sent a funny tweet informing people that he had his cell phone tucked into his sock.

Hahaha that's my cellphone sir… https://t.co/7PdsdQeoeJ — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) August 14, 2022

To his credit, Andersen took it on the chin.

Whoa. RIP my mentions. Melvin Gordon tweeted me that his cell phone was in his right sock, not a protective pad during his pregame workout at Mile High . The #Broncos RB missed practice time last week with what Coach Hackett called a foot contusion. pic.twitter.com/8l0gU1CAVn — Arran Andersen (@arranandersen) August 14, 2022

Gordon’s foot injury is said to be minor. We doubt he would have even be on the field going through warmups if it were anything serious. His response reminded us of the time he trolled fantasy football owners.

Gordon, 29, rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns on 203 carries last season. He added 28 catches for 213 yards and two scores.