Melvin Gordon cited for DUI, speeding

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has found himself in some legal trouble, as he was cited for driving while under the influence on Tuesday.

According to police records reviewed by Mike Klis of 9 News, Gordon was cited by the Denver Police Department late Tuesday night for driving under the influence and speeding. The 27-year-old was cited for driving between 25 and 39 mph over the speed limit.

Gordon is set to be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 13. The NFL will review the case and could hand down discipline regardless of what happens.

Gordon signed with the Broncos this offseason and is coming off his best game with the team. He rushed for 107 yards and scored two touchdowns on 23 carries in a Thursday night win over the New York Jets nearly two weeks ago.

Denver’s scheduled Week 5 game against the New England Patriots was postponed to next week, and Gordon did not seem thrilled about that.