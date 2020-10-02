 Skip to main content
Melvin Gordon got hit in the nuts so hard on this hurdle attempt

October 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

Melvin Gordon might be rethinking his strategy of trying to hurdle defenders.

Gordon attempted a hurdle while approaching New York Jets cornerback Pierre Desire in the second half of Thursday night’s game. He ended up getting hit in the groin area.

The Denver Broncos running back acted like he was fine afterwards, but many on Twitter thought they knew better.

Some of the reactions were great.

Next time you see someone in your path, Melvin, either try to go through them or around them. Just don’t try to jump over them.

Gordon was able to rush for a 43-yard touchdown later in the fourth quarter. He’s lucky he didn’t get it worse than that like the Texas running back did after his hurdle.

