Melvin Gordon got hit in the nuts so hard on this hurdle attempt

Melvin Gordon might be rethinking his strategy of trying to hurdle defenders.

Gordon attempted a hurdle while approaching New York Jets cornerback Pierre Desire in the second half of Thursday night’s game. He ended up getting hit in the groin area.

Melvin Gordon cant clear the hurdle and gets spun around #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/rFPiCWrkSN — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) October 2, 2020

The Denver Broncos running back acted like he was fine afterwards, but many on Twitter thought they knew better.

Some of the reactions were great.

There might not be a Melvin Gordon IV after that hurdle. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) October 2, 2020

Melvin Gordon II : *I can hurdle that guy*

Melvin Gordon's Body: pic.twitter.com/N8VTlvtnpk — Morgan Workman (@m20workman) October 2, 2020

Melvin Gordon acting like that hurdle tackle didn't hurt. That hurt. — Kris Abbott (@CoolbetKris) October 2, 2020

Melvin Gordon was attempting to put my fantasy team in shambles after that hurdle — Kevin Mancio (@kmancio95) October 2, 2020

Next time you see someone in your path, Melvin, either try to go through them or around them. Just don’t try to jump over them.

Gordon was able to rush for a 43-yard touchdown later in the fourth quarter. He’s lucky he didn’t get it worse than that like the Texas running back did after his hurdle.