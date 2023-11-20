Micah Parsons says he made 1 regrettable mistake against Panthers

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was not at 100% on Sunday when his team faced off against the Carolina Panthers.

The Cowboys bested the Panthers 33-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

On the surface, Parsons looked as dominant as he’s ever been. He tied his single-game career-high in sacks with 2.5 against the Panthers. Parsons was even able to crawl on all fours to celebrate a first-quarter sack.

I can’t imagine what’s it’s like to drop back and immediately see Micah Parsons coming at you full speed.pic.twitter.com/9Ebhna1Nvl — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) November 19, 2023

However, Parsons might have been a little too pumped for the matchup. He stated after the game that he was feeling the effects of taking too much C4 energy drink powder. The Cowboys star admitted after the game that his heart was thumping just a few plays into the contest.

“I got some water to help put it down. By the fifth play it felt like my heart was gonna jump outta my chest. I felt like I was about to explode. I’m never doing that s–t again,” Parsons said.

Micah Parsons was not sick. He took some C4 energy powder before the game. “I got some water to help put it down. By the fifth play it felt like my heart was gonna jump outta my chest. I felt like I was about to explode. I’m never doing that shit again.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 19, 2023

Parsons appears to still be planning to take the pre-workout beverage going forward, but in a smaller dose next time.

The Cowboys’ win over the Panthers was their fourth over their last five games. They are second in the NFC East with their 7-3 record.