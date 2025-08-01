Report: Micah Parsons could request trade from Cowboys

Micah Parsons appears to be fed up with the Dallas Cowboys amid the ongoing contract dispute between the two sides.

Parsons is in the final year of his rookie contract and has been seeking an extension. According to a Friday report from Dianna Russini and Jon Machota of The Athletic, Parsons has grown so angry over the situation that he is considering asking for a trade. The star pass rusher may also publicly declare that the relationship between him and the Cowboys is tarnished beyond repair.

One of the issues is that the Cowboys believed they had a deal in place with Parsons, according to The Athletic. Team owner Jerry Jones spoke directly with Parsons over a several-day period during the spring, and Jones believed he and Parsons had come to an agreement. Parsons did not view the conversations as an official contract negotiation and said he wanted his agent, David Mulugheta, to handle things.

Jones and company have since reportedly refused to negotiate with Mulugheta, as they believed they already had an agreement in place with Parsons.

The tension between Parsons and the Cowboys seems to have ramped up since the start of training camp last week. When asked on Monday about the criticism he has faced for not signing Parsons to an extension sooner, Jones took a bizarre shot at Parsons over the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end being injured last year.

Parsons appeared to respond to the swipe from Jones via social media.

Jones said in April that he was negotiating directly with Parsons and was dismissive of Mulugheta’s role in the process.

Parsons is set to make just over $24 million this season under the fifth-year team option of his rookie contract. His contract demands are probably straightforward. T.J. Watt recently signed an extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers that will pay him $41 million per year, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Watt’s deal tops the extension Myles Garrett signed with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason that averages $40 million per year.

Parsons has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL since Dallas drafted him in 2021. The 25-year-old has 52.5 sacks through his first 63 NFL games, including 12 in 13 games in 2024.

Jerry Jones’ son Stephen, who is the executive vice president and CEO of the Cowboys, also had a blunt message for Parsons earlier this week.