Micah Parsons sends concerning tweet about Gary Payton II trade situation

Micah Parsons’ reaction to reports regarding the jeopardized Gary Payton II trade in the NBA will probably not be popular among NFL higher-ups.

Reports emerged Friday suggesting that the Portland Trail Blazers’ four-team trade involving Payton is in jeopardy after the guard failed a physical. One report claimed that the Blazers had been pushing Payton to play through an injury with pain-killing injections, though the team has defended its handling of the situation.

Parsons took notice of this portion of the report and said that 95 percent of NFL players were pushed to do the same thing.

Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL! https://t.co/5iRClBasQ7 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 11, 2023

There is nothing unusual about athletes wanting to play through pain, and Parsons is not necessarily accusing anyone of anything. Still, the NFL probably does not want to be linked to anything like this.

The Dallas Cowboys star has had some other thoughts for the league about player safety, too. This is hardly the first time he has mentioned something like this.