Micah Parsons had 4-word comment on his contract standoff

Micah Parsons is leaving the ball in the Dallas Cowboys’ court when it comes to his ongoing contract standoff.

Parsons was once again present for practice in Oxnard, Ca. on Wednesday, but was once again not a participant as he seeks a new contract. When asked for an update on where things stand between himself and the team, Parsons stuck to a simple four-word answer.

“My mouth is closed,” Parsons told reporters, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Presumably, Parsons wants the Cowboys to put up or shut up. He has largely been silent throughout this whole process, aside from a few responses to perceived slights from Jerry Jones. He has publicly lodged a trade request, but there has been very little talk from either side since then.

One could take that to mean that the two sides are knuckling down and trying to reach an agreement. However, the pessimistic view is that Parsons and the Cowboys simply are not making progress, and there may be some truth to that.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal and would be in line to make $24 million this season. He wants a new deal, presumably in the $40 million annual range that both Myles Garrett and TJ Watt got earlier this offseason.