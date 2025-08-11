Adam Schefter says Micah Parsons, Cowboys have gone backwards in contract talks

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have publicly traded barbs over the star pass rusher’s contract situation in recent weeks, and it sounds like there has been no progress made toward a long-term deal. Not only that, but the two sides have reportedly gone in the wrong direction.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday that there have been no discussions at all between Parsons and the Cowboys since Parsons formally requested a trade on Aug. 1.

“I think it’s unbelievable that that statement came out about 10 days ago. Since that statement came out, there have been zero contract talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons,” Schefter said. “You would think something like that would trigger some conversation to get everybody, all sides, in one room to try to get a deal done. In fact, it feels like it’s done the opposite.”

Jerry Jones believes he and Parsons came to an agreement back in March during a conversation in which Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, was not present. Jones has spoken publicly about the importance of a handshake agreement and suggested he does not want to renegotiate with Parsons.

According to Schefter, Parsons and the Cowboys are now further apart on a deal than they were four or five months ago.

“I think Jerry feels like they had the makings of a deal, if not an agreement in place. … Micah feels like he never saw a contract, never agreed to anything. His agent never signed off on anything,” Schefter added. “This is a situation that’s gone the opposite direction and they’re further apart from a deal today than they were in, let’s just say, March or early April.”

"Micah Parsons never agreed to a contract..



Parsons acknowledged that he expressed some of his contract desires to Jones, but he said he did not view the conversation as any type of formal negotiation. Jones, who went out of his way to insult Parsons’ agent at one point, obviously felt the deal was done. Either that, or the 82-year-old is using the situation in an attempt to put pressure on Parsons.

Whatever the case, the bad blood between Parsons and the Jones family seems very real. Parsons is under contract and making just over $24 million in the final year of his rookie deal this season, so he may have to ignore all the jabs from Jones when Week 1 comes around.