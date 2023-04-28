Micah Parsons was livid with 1 rival’s first-round pick

You know you probably had a good NFL Draft when one of your picks made a rival player feel sick to his stomach, and that is precisely what happened on Thursday for one team.

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons was providing live draft commentary for Bleacher Report, and was left feeling disgusted by what the Philadelphia Eagles were able to pull off. The Eagles landed Georgia’s Jalen Carter with the No. 9 pick, and Parsons, clearly a fan of the player, did not hide his annoyance at his NFC East rival’s selection.

Micah Parsons nearly walked off the set after the Eagles picked Jalen Carter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmWZIuPAlG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

“I’m just so sick to my stomach right now,” Parsons said. “I’m just sick. I can’t believe that many teams passed up on him.

“That’s an A+ pick. I’m sick, but I can’t be mad at it.”

The Eagles’ selection probably should not have come as a surprise. Carter himself claimed that he had a promise from the team at No. 10, and not only was he right, but they actually moved up one spot to ensure that they got him.

The combination of Carter’s role in a fatal car crash and an underwhelming Pro Day were factors that may have harmed Carter’s draft value. The Georgia star still went in the top ten, and the Eagles will feel they can turn him into a star, much to Parsons’ chagrin.