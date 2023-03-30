Report: Jalen Carter removed from at least 1 NFL Draft board

At least one NFL team has crossed Georgia’s Jalen Carter off its draft board, according to a report.

The Las Vegas Raiders will not consider Carter with the No. 7 pick, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. The Raiders have concerns after Carter pled no contest to misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving related to a car crash that killed a Georgia athletic staffer.

For the Raiders, the case is too worrisome in light of the 2021 arrest of wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who is facing felony charges stemming from a car crash that led to the death of a 23-year-old. Ruggs, a Raiders rookie at the time of the crash, was accused of driving 156 mph while intoxicated at the time of the accident.

While the Raiders have good reason to shy away from Carter, they apparently are not the only team feeling this way. Randy Mueller of The Athletic had previously told Dave Mahler of 93.3 KJR in Seattle that multiple teams removed Carter from their draft boards in recent weeks.

.@RandyMueller_ told us two weeks ago that multiple teams have taken him off their board https://t.co/8QKt8j3X1C — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) March 30, 2023

In addition to his legal issues, Carter was reportedly unimpressive at Georgia’s Pro Day. Initially poised to be a top-ten pick, he appears likely to fall significantly if these reports are true.