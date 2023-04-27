Jalen Carter says he received draft promise from 1 team

Jalen Carter is viewed by many as the most talented prospect in the NFL Draft, but some off-field issues have created uncertainty about where he will be selected. The former Georgia star insists he has zero concerns about falling outside the top 10.

Carter told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Wednesday that the Eagles have given him assurances they will draft him at No. 10 if he is still available.

Verrrrrrrry interesting insight on the possibility of Georgia DL Jalen Carter to the Eagles… from Carter himself

Many analysts have predicted that the Seattle Seahawks will take Carter with the No. 5 overall pick, so he may not be available when Philly is on the clock. But if Carter truly has received that assurance from the Eagles, that helps explain why he did not bother meeting with teams that have picks outside the top 10.

In early March, Carter was forced to briefly leave the NFL Scouting Combine after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The charges stemmed from the defensive lineman’s alleged involvement in a fatal crash that killed Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and former Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock a month earlier.

Carter has said he expects to be fully exonerated when all the facts are uncovered.

Carter then had a very poor showing at Georgia’s pro day, which created more skepticism.

At least one team with a top-10 pick has supposedly removed Carter from their draft board, but he does not seem worried about slipping too far on Thursday night.