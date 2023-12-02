Micah Parsons roasts Seahawks over questionable play design

The Seattle Seahawks took a serious gamble on their final offensive play in Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and Micah Parsons is not letting them get away with it.

The Seahawks left Parsons completely unblocked by design on their 4th and 2 play late in the fourth quarter of the 41-35 loss. The plan on Seattle’s part was to complete a quick pass before Parsons got to quarterback Geno Smith, but that obviously did not work.

Parsons could not help but roast the Seahawks for what was a pretty bizarre choice of play.

“I think they left a back on me. I mean, that’s not a good strategy either,” Parsons said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

It didn’t even look like the Seahawks bothered to do that. The idea of a quick pass is not crazy, but one would think someone would have at least tried to slow Parsons down a little bit.

Thursday’s game was one of the better ones of the season, and Parsons was outstanding even though he did not actually tally a sack in the contest. Perhaps that is because he was so fired up by his quarterback.