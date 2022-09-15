Micah Parsons explains his no-show for scheduled TV appearance

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons offered an explanation for why he skipped his scheduled appearance on Fox Sports 1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on Tuesday.

Prior to the start of the season, Parsons agreed to make a weekly appearance on the FS1 debate program, with the network even setting up a television studio in his home to simplify things. However, on Tuesday, Parsons was a no-show for his first scheduled appearance, with co-host Shannon Sharpe accusing Parsons of going “radio silent” and failing to communicate with the network. FS1 tried to reach Parsons throughout Monday and Tuesday, but received no response.

On Wednesday, Parsons explained that he was trying to focus on the Cowboys after Sunday’s 19-3 loss, and that any failure to reach out to the program was the result of a miscommunication.

“My starting QB went down and we lost,” Parsons said, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I just didn’t think it was appropriate for me to be on the show at that point. I need to step up and be a leader. It shouldn’t be on TV, it should be in this locker room. This is where my focus should be right now.

“I got people that handle that type of stuff. If there was a miscommunication on that part, I will correct that. I have nothing but love for Skip and Shannon. I wouldn’t just no-show anybody like that. A man is only as good as his word.”

Parsons’ desire to focus on the Cowboys is understandable, and it is not as if he could have predicted a significant injury to Dak Prescott in the very first week of the season. Still, it’s not a great look for Parsons to no-show after a loss, and if that will be a regular occurrence, he should not have made the commitment.

It is too bad Parsons did not make his appearance. He might have had some interesting things to say about one play he was involved in during the game.