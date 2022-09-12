Von Miller blasts NFL over Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a big play in pass protection on Sunday night that helped Tom Brady complete a deep pass to Julio Jones, but one Pro Bowl player was not impressed.

Fournette threw a huge block on Micah Parsons that sent the Dallas Cowboys linebacker to the turf. The block made it easier for Brady to stand in the pocket and find Jones for a gain of 48 yards. While Fournette did not hit Parsons low, he did somewhat blindside him since Parsons was already engaged with an offensive lineman. Von Miller tweeted a video of the play on Monday morning and said it “must be taken out of the game!”

This block must be taken out the game ! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact! https://t.co/alEmMzEehk — Von Miller (@VonMiller) September 12, 2022

Miller’s argument seemed to be that Fournette’s hit on Parsons was excessive. That would be a difficult thing to officiate. The NFL has tried to crack down on certain types of blocks in recent years. High-low blocks, which is when one offensive player hits a defender low while another offensive player is already engaged with that player above the waist, are now illegal. Since Fournette’s hit on Parsons was above the waist, it was within the rules.

Parsons had two sacks in the game, which helps explain why the Bucs put an extra body on him. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year recently shared a profane message about a different kind of block, but what Fournette did to him was considered clean. Miller clearly does not see it that way.