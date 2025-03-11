Micah Parsons taunts rival team’s roster moves

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is taking some delight in an NFC’s rivals roster moves.

Parsons had a strong reaction to the San Francisco 49ers’ decision to release linebacker Leonard Floyd on Tuesday. Floyd’s release is the latest in a series of moves the 49ers have had to make to open up cap space, which also led to the release of longtime fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Parsons gleefully pointed out the reason for the moves.

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

“No more rookie qb lol welcome to reality!” Parsons wrote on X.

The 49ers are set to work out a new contract with Brock Purdy this offseason that will result in a massive raise for the quarterback. Since Purdy was drafted with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has been playing on the league minimum, allowing San Francisco to spend heavily on the rest of their roster. That luxury will be ending soon, the 49ers are having to trim salary to account for that reality.

In addition to letting Floyd and Juszczyk leave, money is also a big part of the reason why the Niners traded Deebo Samuel. Several players who were already destined for free agency were also not re-signed, including starting defenders Talanoa Hufanga and Charvarius Ward.

Of course, the Cowboys face a similar issue with Parsons, who is going to get a lot of money very soon. Dallas already has a lot of money tied up in quarterback Dak Prescott as well. Parsons is undoubtedly aware of this, and is probably pleased to see the 49ers dealing with the same issues that his own team has for years.