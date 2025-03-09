Micah Parsons has 3-word reaction to Myles Garrett’s huge contract

Myles Garrett agreed to a massive contract extension with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and there is one fellow NFL star who has every right to be excited by the development.

A month after he publicly requested a trade, Garrett has decided to remain with the Browns on a new contract that is reportedly worth $40 million annually with $123.5 million guaranteed. The deal makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, but he may not have that title for very long.

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is also seeking a new contract. After the news of Garrett’s huge extension surfaced, Parsons shared a notable three-word post on social media.

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Lol yooo wtf,” Parsons wrote on X with a laughing face emoji.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He had 12 sacks in 13 games this season, which was the lowest sack total of his four-year career this far.

It has long been assumed that the Cowboys will have to make Parsons the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL if they want to keep him. The price tag associated with that increased dramatically with Garrett’s new contract.

Maxx Crosby was briefly the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history after he agreed to a new deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last week, and Garrett surpassed that deal by nearly $5 million annually.

Parsons issued a big warning to the Cowboys recently about what he wants them to do this offseason. Unless he is open to taking less than market value, it probably just became a lot more difficult for Dallas to fulfill his request.