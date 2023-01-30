Micah Parsons trolls Deebo Samuel over 49ers’ playoff exit

Micah Parsons got his opportunity for revenge over the weekend … sort of.

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers saw their season end on Sunday with a disappointing 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game. While the 49ers did just about all that they could, the ridiculously terrible luck they suffered during the game proved to be too much.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive star Parsons was absolutely loving San Francisco’s misfortune though. He reacted to the 49ers’ elimination by tweeting a photo of Samuel with the caption, “Mhmm who Deebo poke?!”

Mhmm who Deebo poke?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/bPnXD8zXpt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 29, 2023

If that photo looks familiar, that is because it is. Parsons and the Cowboys lost to Samuel and the 49ers in last week’s divisional playoff round, and the two trade barbs online afterwards. Samuel then trolled Parsons with a post that read, “Don’t Poke The Bear” (a reference to Parsons previously saying that he wanted to face the 49ers) and included the above picture.

Sunday though was Parsons’ turn to troll Samuel right back. Of course, it is much weaker to troll when you are watching from your couch at home while someone else does the dirty work. But we can probably just let Parsons have his moment here.