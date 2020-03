Michael Brockers to sign $30 million deal with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are improving their defensive line.

Baltimore has agreed to a contract with Michael Brockers, who has spent his entire career with the Rams.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Brockers’ deal is for $30 million over three years.

Brockers 29, had 63 tackles and three sacks last season for the Rams.

In addition to Brockers, the Ravens also added defensive lineman Calais Campbell in a trade with Jacksonville on Sunday.