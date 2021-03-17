Michael Brockers trade to Lions just became awkward

The Detroit Lions made what seemed like a fairly insignificant trade on Tuesday when they acquired defensive tackle Michael Brockers from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a future seventh-round draft pick. Upon further examination, however, the move was perhaps the most uncomfortable of the offseason.

The Brockers trade was the second between the Lions and Rams this offseason. The first, of course, was when L.A. sent Jared Goff and some draft picks to Detroit for Matthew Stafford. Here’s where it gets a bit awkward.

Brockers was recently asked about that QB swap, and he said going from Goff to Stafford was a “level up” for the Rams.

“Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff],” Brockers said earlier this month.

Yikes.

Brockers may have to explain himself, as he and Goff are now teammates once again. Most people would agree with Brockers that Stafford is a better quarterback than Goff, but the veteran defensive tackle made those comments thinking his days of wearing the same uniform as Goff were over.

Goff was already confused by the way his tenure with the Rams ended. At the very least, the Brockers remarks will probably make things a tad more uneasy for him.