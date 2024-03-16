Michael Gallup schedules visit with NFC team

One day after his release from the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Michael Gallup has a visit set up with another NFC team.

Gallup is slated to visit the Carolina Panthers next week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The wide receiver is a free agent after the Cowboys released him for cap reasons.

As the #Panthers continue to look to add weapons, source says they are bringing in former #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup in for a visit next week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2024

The 28-year-old Gallup figures to attract a solid amount of interest on the open market. While he has never matched his 2019 season, he has been a consistent secondary option throughout his career and has 21 career touchdown catches. For a Panthers team that is devoid of weapons and needs extra help, he could be a valuable piece, and could even see an improvement in his numbers depending on how big his role is.

The Panthers have made it very clear that adding talent at the receiver position is a major goal for the offseason. Gallup is unlikely to be the last player they look at.