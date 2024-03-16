Panthers have visit lined up with top free agent WR

The Carolina Panthers are looking to make some major improvements following last season’s awful 2-15 finish. They’ve already added plenty of protection on their interior line for Bryce Young. Now they may be looking to add some weapons on the outside for their young quarterback.

A few Panthers reporters said on Friday that the team has a visit set up with free agent wide receiver Mike Williams.

The #Panthers plan to host former Chargers WR Mike Williams for a visit next week, per league source. Williams was released earlier this week. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 3 last year. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 16, 2024

Williams became a free agent after being cut by the Chargers during the week. Williams is coming off a torn ACL that ended his season after just three games.

Williams was the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers in 2017. His best statistical season came in 2021 when he had 76 catches for 1,146 yards and 9 touchdown catches. He has averaged over 50 yards receiving per game in each of the last six seasons.

Carolina’s top receiver last season was Adam Thielen, who had 103 catches for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns. The team only had 13 touchdown passes all season. They can use some help on offense desperately.