Ex-Cowboy Michael Gallup comes out of retirement to sign with rival

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup recently announced that he was coming out of retirement, and he has now signed with one of his former team’s biggest rivals.

Gallup has agreed to a deal with the Washington Commanders, the team announced on Thursday.

Gallup signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason but announced his retirement just before the start of training camp. After sitting out all of 2024, he decided earlier this month that he wanted to play again. The Raiders released Gallup from the reserve/retired list, which allowed him to become a free agent.

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old met with another notable NFC team this week before signing with Washington.

Gallup was a third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft. He peaked in his sophomore season in 2019 with 1,107 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. His role in Dallas slowly diminished from there, in part because of the arrival of CeeDee Lamb in 2020.

Gallup also suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 of the 2021 that set him back.

At 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, Gallup will have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Washington after the Commanders lost deep threat Dyami Brown to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.