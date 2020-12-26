Michael Irvin calls out Randy Moss over his Jerry Rice ranking

Michael Irvin called out Randy Moss this week over Moss’ slight of Jerry Rice.

In a podcast interview with Terrell Owens, Moss shared his rankings of the best receivers ever. Moss embarrassingly had Rice “third or fourth” on the list, behind himself and T.O.

Rice later fired back in a deleted social media post. But now we have another Hall of Fame receiver to weigh in.

“Jerry Rice is the greatest of all time,” Irvin said on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto and Kolsky” show, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “If anybody says anything other than that, they need to see some kind of doctor to examine his cranium. Period.”

Irvin noted that Moss and Owens had “fabulous careers,” but he says it’s irrelevant when it comes to Rice.

“You gotta pay homage to what this man has done. … This shouldn’t even be a discussion,” Irvin said. “I got Jerry Rice up there with the greatest player ever, period. I don’t wanna hear wide receiver. I’m talking about period, of all time.

“This discussion should not be a discussion.”

“The Playmaker” is among the best receivers ever too, so when he says there’s no discussion, it carries even more weight.

Of course, Moss will always put himself highly because he has tons of self-confidence. But the Rice ranking may have something to do with what Jerry said during Randy’s career.