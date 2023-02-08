Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder of Super Bowl week after a woman accused him of misconduct during an interaction the two had on Sunday evening. Irvin told Gehlken that he spoke with a woman — whom he does not know — during a very brief and public interaction at a hotel in Glendale. The 56-year-old said he is “baffled” that the conversation led to a complaint.

During an appearance on “Shan & RJ” on Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan later in the day, Irvin explained that NFL Network executives informed him on Monday that he needed to change hotels. He says he was asked what he did the night before, and he told his bosses he came back to the hotel and went to his room. He was then informed that there is video of him speaking with a woman before that.

“And then they showed on camera I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute,” Irvin said. “They didn’t show [me the video]. They told me [that I was on video talking to her]. I don’t know what she looks like or anything. But that’s why they moved me. Because the girl said I said something to her in that minute we talked.”

Irvin said he had just gotten back from having drinks with former Cowboys safety Michael Brooks. He admitted that he is unsure of what was said during the brief conversation because he had been drinking.

“It was a minute meeting somewhere in the lobby. I don’t even remember it really because I had a few drinks to tell you the truth,” Irvin said.

That is obviously troublesome for Irvin. If he cannot recall what he said because he was intoxicated, it will be tough for him to deny whatever allegations the woman made.

A Glendale police spokesperson and other local police agencies told Gehlken they have no knowledge of any incident involving Irvin.

NFL Media confirmed that Irvin will no longer be a part of Super Bowl coverage but did not provide a reason why.

Irvin, 56, has been with NFL Network since 2009. The former Dallas Cowboys star also makes appearances on ESPN. Irvin is known for his enthusiastic personality, which was on full display when he had an on-air freakout in support of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts earlier this season (video here).