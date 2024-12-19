Michael Penix Jr. had funny way of finding out he had been named Falcons’ starter

The Atlanta Falcons caught many off-guard this week with their decision to name Michael Penix Jr. as their new starting quarterback … apparently including Penix himself.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Penix revealed the funny way he learned the news that he had become the Falcons’ starter. Penix said that he was shopping at Costco and getting a hot dog when he found out.

“I was actually shopping with my girlfriend,” said Penix, per Mary Alex Anders of FOX 5 in Atlanta. “We was at Costco. I was actually getting a hot dog, and when I got the call, I wasn’t hungry no more.”

The news of the Falcons turning to the rookie Penix for the final three games of the 2024 season came as a stunner, especially since they just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed last offseason. It will be very expensive for Atlanta to cut the four-time Pro Bowler Cousins, which is why there are some notable potential trade partners that have already emerged for him.

As Penix himself, he is very unproven at the NFL level right now with just two game appearances this season spanning five total pass attempts. But Penix was a First Team All-American last season for the 14-1 Washington Huskies and also has pretty darn good judgment if those legendary $1.50 Costco hot dogs are his meal of choice.