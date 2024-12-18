Kirk Cousins trade candidates: Here are the best spots for the QB

The Atlanta Falcons appear ready to pull the plug on the Kirk Cousins era just one year in. A few quarterback-needy teams around the league could be the best candidates to trade for Cousins should the Falcons decide to move on from the veteran passer.

The Falcons announced the decision to bench Cousins on Tuesday in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

After several weeks of ghastly QB play from Cousins, there’s a reality wherein Penix takes ahold of the starting job on Sunday and never lets go. That could push Atlanta to put Cousins on the trading block in the offseason.

If that happens, here are four teams that could be in the market for Cousins.

1. Indianapolis Colts

Once upon a time, Anthony Richardson was pegged as the Colts’ next QB of the future. But after a tumultuous two-year tenure in Indy, Richardson has been unable to shed the doubts surrounding his game. Rather than making a second-year leap, Richardson’s season has seemingly been defined by his controversial in-game “tap out” during a Week 8 contest against the Houston Texans.

QB questions aside, the Colts have fielded a solid roster around Richardson this season. Cousins may not have any upside left compared to Richardson, but Captain Kirk could help steady an unstable ship in Indy.

2. New York Jets

It’s still uncertain if the Falcons are surely parting ways with Cousins. What’s more clear is how the New York Jets are all but ready to kick Aaron Rodgers out of MetLife Stadium.

The Jets are oozing with talent at various skill positions but lack the signal caller capable of running the operation. While going from a previously injured Rodgers to a previously injured Cousins doesn’t sound like much of an upgrade, it may be a safer bet that 36-year-old Cousins can bounce back next season versus a 41-year-old Rodgers. Cousins also doesn’t come with the off-field baggage that Rodgers does at this point their respective careers.

3. Cleveland Browns

Speaking of baggage, the Browns’ QB situation is arguably in the most disarray across the league. The Browns benched Deshaun Watson and his albatross of a contract earlier this season in favor of backup/pregame speech specialist Jameis Winston.

But Winston’s motivational words could not save him from getting benched himself ahead of the Browns’ Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cousins could come in as a QB palate cleanser next season if he could regain some of his form with a fresh start in Cleveland.

4. Tennessee Titans

After showing some promise during his rookie season, Will Levis has regressed mightily in Year 2. Levis’ play has deteriorated so much that the Titans have opted to bench him for Week 16 in favor of career backup Mason Rudolph.

Tennessee could be yearning for its previous days with Ryan Tannehill from not too long ago. Perhaps Cousins could fill that role should the Titans decide to pair Levis with a veteran presence in the QB room next season.

Bonus: Minnesota Vikings

Could a reunion be in the works for Cousins and the Vikings? The Vikings are thriving without their former starter so far with a stellar 12-2 record entering Week 16. But Vikings QB1 Sam Darnold may have played well enough this season to land a contract beyond of Minnesota’s spending power.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility for the Vikings to acquire Cousins once again. But perhaps it’s more likely that Minnesota does it only if Cousins gets outright cut by the Falcons, so that the the Vikings could get Kirko Chainz back at a discount.