Shedeur Sanders makes huge promise to interested teams

Shedeur Sanders is selling himself in a pretty bold way to teams that might be interested in taking him in the NFL Draft.

Sanders essentially promised to be a culture changer wherever he lands during his NFL Combine press conference on Friday. The Colorado quarterback said he turned college programs around and would do the same at the NFL level.

“If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me,” Sanders said. “You should know history repeats itself over and over and over. I’ve done it over and over and over. So it should be no question why (an) NFL franchise should pick me.”

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders prior to the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"If you're not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me"



Shedeur Sanders is asked about what NFL teams can expect from him once he steps into the league: pic.twitter.com/osMdXI9HSU — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 28, 2025

Sanders is alluding to his two college stops at Jackson State and Colorado in his answer. Jackson State went 11-2 in his first season quarterbacking the team in 2021. At Colorado, he joined a team that had just gone 1-11 and helped them to improve to 4-8 in 2023 and 9-4 in 2024.

Sanders’ message certainly feels like it has been tailored for a few teams near the top of the draft. The Cleveland Browns could certainly use a reset as their best player looks to force his way to a new team. The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and even the New York Jets are arguably in the same boat, though Sanders might not last long enough to be drafted the likes of the Raiders and Jets.

Some definitely still have concerns about Sanders and whether his skillset will translate to the NFL. However, those concerns are not shared by everyone. Presenting himself as a franchise-changing player may help to compensate for some of his perceived deficiencies.