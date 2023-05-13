Michael Thomas called out by former Saints teammate

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas might want to mark one date on his calendar for the 2023 season.

Thomas was called out by former Saints teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson a day after the NFL schedule release. Gardner-Johnson’s Lions will face the Saints in Week 13. The safety is pretty obviously looking forward to it.

In an appearance on FanDuel’s “Up & Adams,” Gardner-Johnson was pretty quick to lay down the gauntlet.

“He knows what time it is, and I’m not going to say nothing about that,” Gardner-Johnson said. “He knows what time it is.”

There is some history between Thomas and Gardner-Johnson. Back in 2020, the two had a practice field confrontation that led to Thomas sitting out a game. Whatever happened during the incident, Gardner-Johnson probably has not forgotten about it.

Thomas will have to stay on the field for this matchup to come to fruition. He has played just 10 games since the start of the 2020 season, largely because of injuries. Gardner-Johnson is presumably rooting for him to stay healthy so they can square off.