Michael Thomas inactive due to practice altercation with teammate

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was expected to return from an ankle injury for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he will miss the game for disciplinary reasons.

The Saints ruled Thomas out for Monday’s game and noted that the absence is not injury related. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Pro Bowler is being disciplined after he got into an altercation with a teammate at practice.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend, per league sources. Saints now disciplining Thomas by sitting him Monday night, when he was being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Thomas punched Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice, per sources. That’s why Thomas was ruled out for Monday’s game against the #Chargers for what the club is calling team discipline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2020

The Saints are off to a 2-2 start and could use Thomas back. He’s arguably the best possession receiver in football, and a troubling trend with Drew Brees has illustrated how much he needs his favorite receiver.