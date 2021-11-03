Michael Thomas out indefinitely due to new ankle injury

Michael Thomas has not played this season after he underwent ankle surgery back in the spring, but he recently became eligible to be taken off of the physically unable to perform list. The New Orleans Saints star will remain there, however, as he is dealing with a new injury.

Thomas visited with a specialist this week to assess a new and separate ankle injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. As a result, it is unclear when the star wide receiver will return or if he will play at all in 2021.

FROM @GMFB: #Saints WR Michael Thomas has a new issue with his ankle that necessitated an appointment with a specialist recently, sources say. His return date off the PUP list is unpredictable. This is why New Orleans tried to trade for a WR yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dJNXlr3YH3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Saints doctors reportedly recommended that Thomas have surgery on his ankle back in March. He sought a second opinion before supposedly ignoring the team’s attempts to contact him for months. Thomas tried to rehab the injury without surgery, but the Saints determined he still needed a procedure when he arrived to offseason workouts in June.

Thomas is also said to have skipped a follow-up appointment in April to determine if his ankle was healing properly.

All of that made an already tense situation worse between Thomas and the Saints. The Pro Bowler was disciplined last season over a practice fight with a teammate. He was then involved in multiple rounds of trade rumors.

Thomas, who was one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL for the first four years of his career, was limited to just 438 receiving yards and no touchdowns in seven games last season. There was talk that he and the Saints were working through some of their issues late in the offseason.