Michael Thomas seemingly endorses Russell Wilson trade

Michael Thomas knows he’ll likely be catching passes from a new quarterback in 2021, and it sure seems like he’d be pleased if it turns out to be Russell Wilson.

Amid a growing chorus of Wilson trade rumors, Thomas posted a picture of himself and Wilson at the Pro Bowl in a social media message that certainly was not coincidental.

From Saints WR Michael Thomas’ Instagram. Safe to believe he’d be in favor of a trade for Russell Wilson… pic.twitter.com/qEQnWsHFoo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 25, 2021

Drew Brees is expected to retire, and while Taysom Hill is under contract for 2021, there’s still been chatter about the Saints finding another quarterback. With the Saints named as one of the teams on Wilson’s trade list, expect speculation to intensify.

Thomas is coming off a down year and seems eager to play with a more suitable quarterback. Wilson would certainly fit that bill.