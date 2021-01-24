Did Michael Thomas slight Drew Brees with tweets?

Michael Thomas is clearly bothered by the notion that he cannot make plays down the field, and the New Orleans Saints receiver appeared to throw his quarterback under the bus to make a point on Sunday.

Thomas was held without a catch in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following the disappointing performance, Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis and many others mocked Thomas by calling him “Slant Boy.” That’s a nickname Thomas earned from people who think he is only capable of running underneath routes and catching short passes.

In the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between Tampa Bay and the Green Bay Packers, Davis was torched by Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 50-yard touchdown pass. Thomas immediately began bashing the cornerback on Twitter.

That safety not over the top — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 24, 2021

Keep throwing it over his head. He need help. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 24, 2021

While Thomas was obviously trying to get back at Davis, the All-Pro receiver also seemed to take some swipes at Drew Brees. He said it’s easy for a defensive back to lock down a receiver when the defender knows the opposing quarterback can’t throw the ball deep.

If a DB know the QB can’t throw deep they going to play aggressive underneath with safety help over the top. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 24, 2021

Anyone can cover you if you running a shallow cross all day just play underneath they not throwing over your head. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 24, 2021

Saints fans will likely consider that a low blow from Thomas.

Brees showed diminished arm strength down the stretch this season, and last week’s game was his worst playoff performance ever. That said, he and Thomas have enjoyed plenty of success together over the past several years. We understand that Thomas wants to shake the “Slant Boy” nickname, but it is surprising that he seemed to put Brees down while defending himself.