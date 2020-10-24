Saints willing to consider Michael Thomas trade?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has not played since Week 1 of the season, and we’re beginning to hear rumors about his standing within the organization.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, some around the NFL believe the Saints are open to listening to offers for Thomas, or that Thomas is interested in leaving the organization. He reasons that the Saints run a tight ship, and anything we’ve publicly heard about Thomas in recent weeks is the outcome of a leak the organization did not stop. He also wonders if Thomas is being held out of the Saints’ Week 7 game against Carolina to ensure that his potential trade value does not take a hit if he reaggravates an injury.

Thomas is two weeks removed from punching a teammate during practice. The fact that this leaked is interpreted as a sign that the Saints want to ensure the rest of the NFL world knows that Thomas is not in perfect standing in New Orleans. It’s worth noting, however, that a Thomas trade would add a $20 million cap charge for the Saints next season. To Florio, that simply means that the Saints would likely need to be blown away by any potential offer.

A Thomas trade does not feel likely. He’s 27, in the prime of his career, and has never failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season. In 2019, he set the NFL’s single-season record for receptions with 149. The Saints only just signed him to a five-year deal last year. He’s been one of the most consistently productive and reliable receivers in the game for the last four seasons. Still, it does sound like things aren’t perfect between Thomas and the Saints right now. That makes the situation worth watching.