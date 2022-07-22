Michael Thomas’ status for Saints training camp revealed

Michael Thomas is expected to return to the field for the New Orleans Saints this season for the first time in over a year. But he will not be on the field for the start of training camp.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Thursday that the Saints placed Thomas, as well as defensive end Marcus Davenport, on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp.

The Saints have placed WR Michael Thomas and DE Marcus Davenport on PUP to begin training camp. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 21, 2022

Thomas, 29, has undergone two surgeries on his left foot, including one that kept him out for the entire 2021 season. The Saints and Thomas disagreed on how to handle the injury, which may have prolonged Thomas’ recovery timetable.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport does not think Thomas will be on the PUP list for long. In an appearance on “NFL Total Access” on Tuesday, Rapoport said that Thomas could be activated early on during training camp.

From @NFLTotalAccess: There is optimism surrounding the health of #Saints offensive starters QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas as they face an important camp under new coach Dennis Allen. pic.twitter.com/lY5o8jToiN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2022

Saints head coach Dennis Allen thought that Thomas would be ready by the start of training camp on July 26. New Orleans had one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL last season and stands to benefit from Thomas’ return. The three-time Pro Bowler had four consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards to start his career and led the league with 149 catches for 1,725 yards in 2019.