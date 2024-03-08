 Skip to main content
Mike Evans reveals why he chose not to test free agency

March 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Mike Evans points during a game

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Mike Evans looked all set to test free agency for the first time in his career, but ultimately he came to a late agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a new contract. It turns out the Buccaneers have Evans’ wife to thank for that.

Evans admitted Friday that he had planned to test the open market right up until last Friday, when his wife Ashli spoke up. She suggested to Evans that they simply stay in Tampa, which reinforced the notion the wide receiver had all along.

“I don’t want to say I was waiting for my wife to speak up. But she just planted it,” Evans said, via Ric Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “These things are just like, day and night, you have to think about it. We were thinking and it just hit her and she said, ‘Maybe we should stay in Tampa, babe.’ I mean, I wanted to be in Tampa and they offered me great money. It wasn’t about the money. I just wanted to see everything as a whole and if we were going to get Baker (Mayfield) back and things like that.”

Evans had gone as far as to lay out his expectations for interested teams. He clearly planned to test the market, but he also did not particularly want to leave. He also appears confident that Baker Mayfield will be back, and it appears that has some justification behind it.

One of the most accomplished players in franchise history, Evans was his usual self in 2023, catching 79 passes for 1,255 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdown receptions. The Buccaneers were more than happy to give him a new two-year deal as a result.

Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers
