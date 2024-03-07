Baker Mayfield, Bucs working hard on potential new contract?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working hard to keep the band together.

The Bucs and wide receiver Mike Evans on Monday agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep the 5-time Pro Bowler with the only NFL franchise for whom he has played. That was step 1 for Tampa Bay. Step 2 is bringing back quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is a free agent.

In a column published on Wednesday, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Bucs were “working hard” to reach a deal to re-sign Mayfield.

The Bucs signed Mayfield last offseason to a 1-year, $4 million deal. Mayfield won the starting job and helped the Bucs win the weak NFC South. He then led the team to a playoff win over the Eagles before they lost to the Lions in the Divisional Round.

Mayfield passed for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season, which was arguably the best year of his career. Both he and Evans made it clear that they would like to remain together. Tampa Bay undoubtedly wants those two offensive pieces back.