 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 25, 2022

Reported reason for exchange between Mike Evans, refs is a bad look

October 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Mike Evans points during a game

Oct 24, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans may not have given an official an autograph on his way to the locker room after Sunday’s game, but the reason for the interaction is still troublesome for the NFL.

A video that went viral on social media showed two NFL officials — side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter — tracking down Evans in the tunnel after Tampa Bay’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers. One of the refs yelled to Evans before handing him a piece of paper and a pen. Evans then wrote something on the paper. You can see the video here.

The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association prohibits officials from asking any member of a team for autographs or memorabilia, which is why the NFL investigated. The league issued a statement on Tuesday saying the officials were not seeking an autograph and were “reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches and club staff on game day.”

So what was Evans writing? Lamberth, like Evans, is a Texas A&M alum. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Lamberth was getting Evans’ phone number to pass it along to a golf pro so Evans could set up some lessons.

Is that really a better look for the NFL? If seeking an autograph is considered bad optics, hooking up a player with a connection for golf lessons might be even worse. We’re not saying anyone should be punished, but the NFL cannot be happy about that exchange and where it took place.

This is not the first time there have been questions about the NFL’s dealings with Evans this season.

Article Tags

Mike Evans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus