Mike Evans’ reported asking price in free agency revealed

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans has been one of the most productive wide receivers over the past decade. He also wants to get paid like one.

Evans is set to enter free agency for the first time in his 10-year career. While the Texas A&M alum has yet to rule out a return to Tampa Bay, he reportedly plans to hear from other NFL teams looking to acquire his services.

Evans is seeking a deal with an average annual salary “in the $25 million range,” according to NFL.com senior columnist Jeffri Chadiha.

Other reports peg the ceiling for Evans’ deal to be even higher. The Buccaneers star could “command somewhere between $25 millon and $30 million per year,” per Houston Chronicle staff writer Jonathan M. Alexander.

Evans will turn 31 before the start of next season. But despite getting up there in age for his position, the longtime Bucs wideout hasn’t lost a step. Evans caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards to go along with a career-high 13 touchdowns last season. He was named 2nd-Team All-Pro and earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod.

The 1-time Super Bowl champ has never failed to breach the 1,000-yard mark in all 10 years of his NFL career. Evans has also never missed more than three games in a single campaign.

As far as offseason investments go, Evans could arguably be considered a blue chip stock.

Money isn’t the only consideration for Evans though. He reportedly has a clear preference regarding his next destination.