Reporter shares theory on when Tom Brady and Gisele marriage problems started

A reporter shared a theory about when the marriage problems between Tom Brady and Gisele began.

Brady and Gisele on Friday issued statements announcing their divorce. The outcome is one that has been expected since we shared this post on LBS on August 22.

Pro Football Talk founder Mike Florio joined “Pardon My Take” for an interview that aired during Friday’s episode. In the episode, Florio shared his theory about the Brady-Gisele marriage.

“There’s a theory in league circles that the issues with Tom Brady and his wife blew up when the league announced the punishment of the Dolphins because of the flirtation with Brady. Because she had, as the theory goes, no idea he was talking with the Dolphins about playing,” Florio said. “I’m telling you, there are people who are employed by NFL teams … when you look at the timeline, that stuff came out, and it was the next day he started missing practices.”

The NFL announced on August 2 that the Dolphins had been punished for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. Brady missed practice on Friday August 5 due to a personal matter. On August 11, we learned that Brady would miss about 10 days of practice. He returned to the Bucs on August 22.

The theory is interesting, but we think the theory is completely wrong. We believe the divorce talks/relationship issues materialized many months before August. We believe that Brady and Gisele had already decided on a divorce when they took the August trip that led the quarterback to miss practice time.

Recall, Bucs reporter Rick Stroud strongly hinted on August 22 that Brady announcing his divorce was imminent. If the Florio theory is correct, that means Gisele became upset on August 2 and had decided on a divorce in a span of 2-3 weeks. There also isn’t a good explanation for why Brady would keep the Dolphins stuff from Gisele since he had talked with the team since 2019.

The timeline does not add up. LBS has a different theory on the catalyst for their troubles, one where the timeline makes much more sense.