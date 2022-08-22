Bucs reporter offers ominous comments about Tom Brady absence

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter on Monday offered some ominous comments about Tom Brady’s absence from training camp.

Brady leaving in the middle of Bucs training cam — and the public left wondering about the reason — led to plenty of questions, and even more speculation. There were some theories that Brady was going a reality TV show. Another report said he was on a vacation with his family.

But longtime Bucs reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times hints that the trip wasn’t all for cheery reasons. Stroud discussed the situation during an interview on “The Dan Patrick Show” Monday and shed a little light on the matter.

“It’s not a vacation. Let’s put it that way,” Stroud told Patrick. “Was it necessary for him to be with his family? I think so. Did they have it planned before training camp? Yeah, they would have.”

Stroud suggested that the public will eventually learn the reason behind Brady’s absence.

“I think we’ll find out a reason here, whether Brady announces it or it just gets out. That it’s personal, and he’ll talk about it when he’s ready to,” said Stroud.

Stroud insisted that something is going on.

“There is something there. Let’s put it that way.”

Stroud also said that despite the injuries the Bucs have had, Brady is not going to retire and quit on the team.

“He’s committed to playing,” Stroud said of Brady.

Stroud’s comments are interesting because they’re much different from how Brady’s absence was presented by another prominent reporter. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said Brady’s absence was about family time and a family thing that is “good.”

Brady turned 45 earlier this month. He retired earlier this offseason but decided to unretire and return to the Bucs. His offseason has been extremely tumultuous, and this training camp trip is the latest part of the saga.

Tip via Wardo