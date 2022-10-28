Tom Brady, Gisele issue statements on divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have publicly confirmed that they are no longer together.

Shortly after TMZ reported that Brady and Bundchen were expected to finalize their divorce in court on Friday, both Brady and Bundchen released statements on Instagram confirming the news. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said he and Gisele mutually decided to end their marriage “amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” Brady also said he and Gisele will continue to co-parent their two children, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian.

Brady called the end of his and Gisele’s 13-year marriage “painful and difficult” and asked for privacy.

Gisele issued a similar statement. You can read both below:

@TomBrady and @giseleofficial both just posted about their divorce. According to Gisele's statement the divorce was finalized today. pic.twitter.com/7LeOrvYEzD — Rachel Rooney (@rrooney_WFSB) October 28, 2022

It was hardly a secret that Brady and Gisele were going through a divorce, but neither commented on the split until it was finalized. Many have speculated that Brady’s decision to play another season in the NFL led to the downfall of his marriage, though there was almost certainly more to it than that. It does sound like that was a significant factor, however.

Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, were married for more than 13 years. The quarterback recently opened up about the difficulties of balancing football with his family life.