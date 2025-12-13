Mike McCarthy does not know how to pronounce Caleb Williams’ name

In a clip that’s got the NFL world in stitches, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy turned the Pat McAfee Show into a comedy roast — unintentionally.

Chatting about nurturing young quarterbacks like Chicago’s second-year sensation, McCarthy dropped this gem: “Frankly, I wouldn’t be too hard on Kalib because he’s different.”

Host Pat McAfee, mid-sip of whatever caffeinated chaos fuels him, choked.

“Who?” he interjected.

McCarthy doubled down: “Kalib Williams.”

McAfee exploded into hysterics, wheezing, “It’s Caleb! Jesus Christ, you’re nowhere near it!”

The studio dissolved into tears as McCarthy, McAfee, and A.J. Hawk began poking fun at each other.

“I love it when you talk about other bulls–t,” McCarthy said, as McAfee playfully apologized for interrupting.

The irony? Last year, after Jerry Jones showed McCarthy the door post a bumpy 7-10 Cowboys season, Chicago nearly scooped him up to mentor none other than Caleb Williams.

McCarthy’s QB whisperer cred — turning Aaron Rodgers into an MVP machine and boosting Dak Prescott to 37-touchdown glory — had Bears fans dreaming of Super Bowl synergy. But they passed, opting for a fresh face amid their own 5-12 dumpster fire.

Imagine McCarthy barking play calls: “Kalib, hit ’em on the slant!”

Williams, ever the cool USC kid, might’ve just nodded and called in the play with his colorful nails.

McAfee, still wheezing, later quipped he’d never heard of a “quarterback coach” like that. Classic Mike: All heart, zero phonics. Who needs elocution when you’ve got Lombardi vibes?