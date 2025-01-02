Mike McCarthy eyeing 1 NFC job if Cowboys move on?

The chances of Mike McCarthy returning to the Dallas Cowboys next season have gotten a lot stronger in recent weeks, but the veteran head coach may have a backup plan in mind should he find himself unemployed.

McCarthy could turn his attention to the Chicago Bears head coach job if the Cowboys do not sign him to a new contract, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Bears will likely want to hire an offensive-minded coach, as developing Caleb Williams is their priority. McCarthy certainly fits that description and has a long history of working with star quarterbacks. He is also a Super Bowl champion coach with a proven record, so he would probably be viewed as a strong candidate by Chicago.

McCarthy is in his fifth season as the head coach of the Cowboys. The team had three straight 12-5 seasons but did not get the results they were looking for in the playoffs. They fell off completely this season and have gone 7-9, though Dak Prescott has missed much of the year with a hamstring injury.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has dropped some strong hints in recent weeks that he wants McCarthy back. With McCarthy entering the season as a lame duck, there was a belief that Dallas would need to make a deep playoff run in order for McCarthy to earn an extension. He may get at least another year if Jones feels McCarthy did not get a fair shot in 2024 because of injuries.